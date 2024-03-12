Food Authority Seizes 15kg Substandard Meat
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority here on Tuesday conducted surprise checks at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza and seized over 1500 kilograms of substandard and harmful meat; legal action initiated against owners.
The Authority has devised a special plan to curb adulteration and the supply of substandard food items in the markets during the holy month of Ramadan.
As part of this initiative, the team of the Authority conducted surprise inspections at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, targeting vehicles involved in the supply of food items.
