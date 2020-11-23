UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 1600 Kg Substandard Gur, Factory Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Monday sealed a factory after recovery of 1600 kilogram substandard Gur being prepared there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Monday sealed a factory after recovery of 1600 kilogram substandard Gur being prepared there.

According to the Food authority a team conducted raids in the area of Chamkani here and witnessed use of substandard sugar and colors in preparation of Gur.

The team took into custody the unhygienic Gur and sealed the factory.

Meanwhile another team conducted raid in Nishtarabad and sealed a factory due to use of washing powder in sweets and non grade food color and arrested the owner of the factory.

The spokesman further added that a team of district food authority wasted 3000 liter adulterated milk and issued notices to several other shopkeepers.

