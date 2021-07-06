UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 18000 Liters Of Counterfeit Beverages

Food Authority seizes 18000 liters of counterfeit beverages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, on Tuesday in its ongoing campaign against substandard food items recovered 18000 liters of counterfeit beverages from a factory situated in Amankot area of Nowshera district.

DG Food Authority said hazardous chemicals were being used in counterfeit beverages as the officials seized 50 kg chemicals from the premises. These counterfeit beverages were being supplied to various markets of Nowshera.

He further said that actions would continue against manufacturers of substandard food items.

The authority after sealing the factory registered cases against its owner.

