Food Authority seizes 200 substandard packets of spices

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority Wednesday conducted a crackdown against fake and substandard packet of spices being sold in the name of an international brand.

The team of food authority acting on a tip off conducted raid in Timeragara Bazar and seized 200 fake, packets of substandard and expired spices from two shops. The team imposed heavy fine on the shopkeepers and also served warning notices.