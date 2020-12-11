Food authority seizes 2000 kg unhealthy date palms in D. I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority has seized 2,000 kg unhealthy date palms from Paharpur Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan.

The food authority has also carried out successful operation against food mafia in Swat , Mardan and Hangu districts, where they have recovered 1,000 kg of unhealthy cooking oil in Pharpur and arrested two persons.

The food safety has also inspected dairy shops in Mingora bazaar and seized 35 kg of unhealthy yogurt.

It also carried out operation against spice shops on mardan -swabi road and recovered more than 20 kg of china salt.

The team also recovered hundreds of spoiled eggs from from shop being supplied to backeries.

In operation carried in Hangu distrct, the food safety team seized china salt and 500 kg stale fish.