Food Authority Seizes 2,000 Kg Unhealthy Vegetables

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Food authority seizes 2,000 kg unhealthy vegetables

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority while acting on public complaints seized more than 2,000kg of unhealthy vegetables and destroyed on the spot near Fizagat in Swat on Tuesday.

According to Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Director Operations, Food Safety Authority, sewerage line water was being used to clean the vegetables.

Azmatullah Wazir said that the action was taken on a public complaint received a few days ago, in which it was pointed out regarding the cleaning of vegetables in the sewerage line.

Director General Food Authority Sohail Khan said that strict action was being taken by the authority against the elements involved in playing with human health. He said that the people should continue their grievances against the mafia in the same manner. He said that the authority was taking immediate action on public grievances to ensure clean and healthy food supply.

