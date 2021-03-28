UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 2000 Liters Expired Drinks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Food authority seizes 2000 liters expired drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Sunday seized over 2000 liters of counterfeit and expired soft drinks in an operation in Sar Dheri Bazaar Charsadda and Nawa Kalay Upper Kurram.

The actions were taken on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which fines were imposed against the shopkeepers, while a number of shops were sealed. A large quantity of substandard ice cream was also discarded during the operation in Upper Kurram.

According to the Food Safety Authority, during the operation, general stores, hotels and fast food points were visited and vendors were sensitised on the SOPs of Food Safety Authority and directed them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the the Authority for their concern businesses.

According to the Food Safety Authority, actions were also carried out in other districts of the province, in Muheb Banda Mardan various food-related businesses were inspected, during which a large quantity of banned China salt was recovered from a shop; similarly several hotels were also fined for unhygienic conditions.

According to the Food Safety Authority, general stores and fast food points in were also inspected in Laki Marwat, where more than 50 kg of substandard and expired food items were recovered from various shops.

More Stories From Pakistan

