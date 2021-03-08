UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 250 Liters Expired Milk In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during an operation in District Lakki Marwat on Monday seized over 250 liters of expired milk and sealed one shop for selling substandard milk.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP Food Safety Authority; during which a number of food-related businesses were inspected.

The food safety team during the inspection in Lakki Marwat confiscated over 20 kg of substandard sweets from a bakery unit, following which the bakery was fined and improvement notice was served.

According to Director Operations, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the food safety teams carried out operation against food adulteration in various districts of the province.

He said the food Safety Authority during the inspection in Town Chowk area of Bannu recovered more than one kilo gram of China Salt and 20 kg of substandard spices.

The Food Safety Authority held meetings with the representatives of chips factories in Charsadda district, during the session owners of the factories were informed of KP FS&HFA SOPs for their businesses.

The owners of the factories were directed to continue production of chips in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures of the authority, and should take proper care of hygiene, standard oil, packing material and standard spices.

