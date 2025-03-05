Food Authority Seizes 25,000 Kg Of Substandard, Hazardous Pickles
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority carried out a major operation in Industrial Zone Hayatabad Peshawar and seized approximately 25,000 kilograms of substandard, low-quality, and hazardous pickles from a manufacturing unit on Wednesday.
According to the spokesperson of the Food Authority, the raid was carried out under the supervision of Operations Akhtar Nawaz in coordination with the district administration.
During the inspection, a large quantity of poor-quality pickles was confiscated and destroyed on the spot, while the factory was sealed due to substandard production practices and extremely poor hygiene conditions. Legal proceedings against the unit under the Food Safety Act have also been initiated.
Commending the successful operation, Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed, stated that strict action would be taken against those endangering public health.
"There will be zero tolerance for elements playing with the health of citizens, and no one will be allowed to risk human lives," he asserted.
Meanwhile, KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru reaffirmed the commitment of provincial government to eradicating food adulteration from the province.
He emphasized that the "mafia involved in food adulteration which acts as an enemy of the people, will be completely eliminated." Toru further directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown against those selling contaminated and substandard food products to ensure the provision of safe and high-quality food to the public.
