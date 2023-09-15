Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes 300 Bottles Of Substandard Beverages, 80 Litres Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Food authority seizes 300 bottles of substandard beverages, 80 litres adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority during a large-scale operation against the adulteration mafia on Friday seized more than 300 bottles of fake and substandard smart choice juice, 80 liters of adulterated milk and 15 kg of rotten dates.

The teams of food authority conducted a raid on Ashraf Road in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and seized over 300 bottles of substandard juice with the fake band name of Smart Choice Juice from a godown.

Similarly, during the inspection of a production unit of islam Bakers in an Industrial Estate, the food authority fined the factory owners for not obtaining medical certificates of workers which was mandatory as per the rules of the food authority.

During an inspection of vehicles carrying edible goods on different toll plazas in the city, a team of the authority seized 80 litres of adulterated milk and 15 kg of rotten dates.

Heavy fines were imposed on the accused while warnings were issued to several others. Director General Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan reiterated that no mercy would be shown to the adulteration mafia and urged the masses to immediately report such elements to the food authority.

