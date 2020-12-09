UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes 6,000 Litres Expired Beverages, Soft Drinks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Food Authority seizes 6,000 litres expired beverages, soft drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Hilal Food Authority Wednesday conducted a raid in Duran Pur area here and seized over 6,000 expired beverages, soft drinks kept by the distributors.

A team of Food department headed by Deputy Director Taimur Afridi conducted raid on a factory where expired soft drinks were being filled in new packing to supply and sale in the market.

The team seized the expired drinks and beverages and imposed heavy penalty on the owners of the factory. Similarly in another raid in Hattar Industryal Estate Haripur the food authority confiscated 5,200 kg substandard "Desi ghee" and fined the owners of the factory.

In Mardan district, the authority conducted raid on Swabi road and recovered substandard ghee from a factory and sealed the factory. The ghee was reportedly being supplied to local chips baking factories, bakeries and fast food outlets.

