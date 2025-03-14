Food Authority seizes counterfeit cold drinks, contaminated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted large-scale inspections in Mardan, Peshawar, and Abbottabad and seized counterfeit beverages, adulterated milk, and expired food items.

According to Food Authority's spokesman, thousand of litres of counterfeit beverages, adulterated milk, and expired food items were confiscated while several shops and warehouses were also sealed. Heavy fines were imposed on violators.

He said that a major operation was carried out in Katlang Bazaar of Mardan, where the food safety team confiscated over 1,400 litres of fake cold drinks. The warehouse where these counterfeit beverages were stored was sealed, and legal action was initiated against those involved.

Similarly, in Peshawar, a raid was conducted on Ring Road following a tip-off, leading to the seizure of 240 cartons of expired fruit drinks that were intended for sale in the market.

The food safety team promptly confiscated the drinks and initiated legal proceedings against the responsible parties.

Similarly, In Abbottabad, food safety team conducted surprise visits across various localities and disposed of over 300 litres of adulterated milk, leading to the sealing of the shop.

The team also issued improvement notices to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Director General Wasif Saeed lauded the efforts of the inspection teams and directed them to further intensify operations during Ramazan to prevent the sale of substandard and adulterated food items.

He emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and pure food products for the public remains a top priority.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating food adulteration.

Zahir Shah stated that strict action would be taken against individuals endangering public health.