Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes Counterfeit Cold Drinks, Contaminated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Food Authority seizes counterfeit cold drinks, contaminated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Friday conducted large-scale inspections in Mardan, Peshawar, and Abbottabad and seized counterfeit beverages, adulterated milk, and expired food items.

According to Food Authority's spokesman, thousand of litres of counterfeit beverages, adulterated milk, and expired food items were confiscated while several shops and warehouses were also sealed. Heavy fines were imposed on violators.

He said that a major operation was carried out in Katlang Bazaar of Mardan, where the food safety team confiscated over 1,400 litres of fake cold drinks. The warehouse where these counterfeit beverages were stored was sealed, and legal action was initiated against those involved.

Similarly, in Peshawar, a raid was conducted on Ring Road following a tip-off, leading to the seizure of 240 cartons of expired fruit drinks that were intended for sale in the market.

The food safety team promptly confiscated the drinks and initiated legal proceedings against the responsible parties.

Similarly, In Abbottabad, food safety team conducted surprise visits across various localities and disposed of over 300 litres of adulterated milk, leading to the sealing of the shop.

The team also issued improvement notices to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Director General Wasif Saeed lauded the efforts of the inspection teams and directed them to further intensify operations during Ramazan to prevent the sale of substandard and adulterated food items.

He emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and pure food products for the public remains a top priority.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating food adulteration.

Zahir Shah stated that strict action would be taken against individuals endangering public health.

Recent Stories

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

6 minutes ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

6 minutes ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billio ..

Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February

36 minutes ago
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to ..

MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

1 hour ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan