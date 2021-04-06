UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Seizes Fake Tea Leaves, Unit Seals

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) confiscated over 750 kilogramsg fake tea leaves from a local production unit in Sheikh Abad area here Tuesday, sealed the unit and lodged FIR against the violators.

The raid was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan, during which heavy fine was imposed against the culprits.

According to KP Food Safety Authority, the unit was operating on the rooftop of a house in Sheikhabad, and was producing tea leaves under extreme unhygienic condition.

The Food Safety Authority added, the owner was using used tea leaves, non-food grade colours, and Soda in the production of tea leaves.

In addition, the tea leaves were place on a dirty floor to dry. The tea leaves used to be supplied to various areas of the city for sale.

DG Food Safety Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said the Authority has initiated a special drive against adulteration mafia in the province, so that to curb practices of food adulteration before Ramadan.

He said the Authority has increased the number of field inspections teams, and special teams are now working in night shifts and off days. He said the authority would not spare anyone involved in the production of harmful edible items and will be dealt strictly.

