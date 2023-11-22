Food Authority seizes harmful food items

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:19 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority launched a crackdown on adulteration on Wednesday, seized thousands of kilograms of harmful food items.

The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority have intensified their efforts against the adulteration mafia operating in the province, conducting raids on food businesses in Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera.

During these operations, large quantities of non-standard and harmful food items were confiscated and taken into government custody.

The spokesperson for the Food Authority provided details of the crackdown, noting that the Peshawar Food Safety teams, led by Director Operations Akhtar Nawaz, targeted food businesses in Sitara and Kabul Market of Karkhano Bazar.

The inspections revealed approximately 4,000 kg of mislabeled, non-standard, expired, and prohibited food items, leading to the sealing of 15 wholesale dealers and grocery stores.

In Mardan, the Food Safety Team intercepted over 3,000 kg of non-standard molasses from a vehicle. Samples were collected for laboratory examination, and further actions are set to be initiated based on the results.

The Nowshera team conducted inspections of various businesses, including milk, ghee, salt, tea leaves, fish, frying oil, and spices. On-the-spot examinations using a mobile food testing laboratory resulted in further seizures.

The Director General of the Food Authority, Shafiullah Khan, commended the successful operations of the food safety teams and urged them to prioritize checks on wholesalers and distributors.

He emphasized a firm approach towards violators of food safety regulations.

