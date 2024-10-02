Food Authority seizes harmful foods, fines imposed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continues its province-wide crackdown on adulteration mafia and harmful food items.

According to a spokesperson for the Food Authority, teams conducted inspections in Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, and Khyber, raiding various businesses and seizing large quantities of substandard and harmful food items, imposing heavy fines on violators.

While releasing details, the spokesperson for the authority stated that a food safety team inspected a pops manufacturing unit on Charsadda Road in Peshawar and sealed it for violating health and hygiene standards, initiating further legal action under the Food Safety Act.

In Mardan, the food safety team carried out raids in Khwaja Ganj, Takht Bhai, and Jhanday Bazaar, seizing 500 kg of substandard ketchup and 40 kg of Chinese salt from two warehouses.

The seized items were immediately confiscated and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

Additionally, the food safety team also conducted a joint inspection with the district administration in Takht Bhai bazar and tested milk samples through a mobile food testing laboratory. Water adulteration was detected in the milk, leading to hefty fines and warnings for the shopkeepers.

In another operation, the Malakand food safety team set up a checkpoint in Sakhakot to inspect vehicles supplying food items. During the inspection, over 200 liters of substandard milk were seized and destroyed, with heavy fines imposed on the violators.

Wasif Saeed, Director General of the Food Authority lauded the successful operations and reiterated that no leniency will be shown to the adulteration mafia, emphasizing that compromising public health will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, also issued a stern warning to those involved in food adulteration, urging them to reform themselves or face strict action.