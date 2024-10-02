Food Authority Seizes Harmful Foods, Fines Imposed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continues its province-wide crackdown on adulteration mafia and harmful food items.
According to a spokesperson for the Food Authority, teams conducted inspections in Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, and Khyber, raiding various businesses and seizing large quantities of substandard and harmful food items, imposing heavy fines on violators.
While releasing details, the spokesperson for the authority stated that a food safety team inspected a pops manufacturing unit on Charsadda Road in Peshawar and sealed it for violating health and hygiene standards, initiating further legal action under the Food Safety Act.
In Mardan, the food safety team carried out raids in Khwaja Ganj, Takht Bhai, and Jhanday Bazaar, seizing 500 kg of substandard ketchup and 40 kg of Chinese salt from two warehouses.
The seized items were immediately confiscated and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.
Additionally, the food safety team also conducted a joint inspection with the district administration in Takht Bhai bazar and tested milk samples through a mobile food testing laboratory. Water adulteration was detected in the milk, leading to hefty fines and warnings for the shopkeepers.
In another operation, the Malakand food safety team set up a checkpoint in Sakhakot to inspect vehicles supplying food items. During the inspection, over 200 liters of substandard milk were seized and destroyed, with heavy fines imposed on the violators.
Wasif Saeed, Director General of the Food Authority lauded the successful operations and reiterated that no leniency will be shown to the adulteration mafia, emphasizing that compromising public health will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, also issued a stern warning to those involved in food adulteration, urging them to reform themselves or face strict action.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Adopting innovative technologies pivotal for enhancing trade: Ayaz2 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, 19 cases registered for overpricing essentials3 minutes ago
-
Swimming gala at Sadiq Public School3 minutes ago
-
Murad directs education dept to complete reconstruction of 3328 flood-affected schools3 minutes ago
-
Gas load-shedding schedule3 minutes ago
-
Development projects to be completed timely: DC3 minutes ago
-
CM stresses peace, tolerance for social development13 minutes ago
-
Kashmir committee chairman condemns human rights violations in IIOJ&K13 minutes ago
-
Havelian police arrest two suspect of murder case following encounter13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to over 900 emergencies in September23 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen people to people ties23 minutes ago
-
Lodhran Gymkhana Club building groundbreaking held23 minutes ago