Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of adulterated milk in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority seized hundreds of litres of adulterated milk at Babuzai Tehsil of Swat district on Thursday and sealed the godown.

According to a statement issued here, the Complaint Cell of Food Authority received reports about chemically produced milk at a godown in Babuzai.

On receiving the reports, Deputy Director Food Authority, Swat, Muhammad Asif sent a team along with mobile testing lab for inspection of the milk selling unit.

During the raid, hundreds of packs of expired artificial growth hormones that were used in preparation of chemically produced milk were also found on the roof of the godown.

The godown and the shop were sealed on the spot, and a case was registered against the owner.

Meanwhile, the Food Authority, during a crackdown in Peshawar, seized more than 1200 kg of substandard spices.

The spices were prepared by using barn and colours at a factory in the vicinity of Qissa Khawani Bazar in interior city.

The raid was conducted in pursuance of directives of Director General Food Authority KP Shah Rukh Ali Khan.