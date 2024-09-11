Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes Hundreds Of Liters Of Fake Beverages, Imposes Heavy Fines

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continues its crackdown on adulterated and hazardous food items in various districts across the province.

The Food Safety teams, during their recent operations in Mardan, Nowshera, and Swabi, seized hundreds of liters of fake beverages and banned China salt. Heavy fines were imposed on violators.

According to a spokesperson for the Food Authority on Wednesday, a raid was carried out by the Nowshera Food Safety team in the Pir Sabaq area, where over 800 liters of counterfeit and substandard beverages were retrieved and taken into the custody of food authority. Legal proceedings under the Food Safety Act have been initiated against those involved.

In a similar inspection, the Swabi Food Safety team seized 440 liters of hazardous beverages from a shop in Chota Lahore and issued a warning notice to the shop owner.

Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that the Mardan Food Safety team recovered 100 kilograms of banned China salt from a spice manufacturing factory, where fines were also imposed. Furthermore, a snacks factory was also inspected and due to poor hygiene condition, owner was fined with hefty amount.

Director General of the Food Authority Wasif Saeed lauded the efforts of the Food Safety teams for their successful raids. He emphasized that the sale of hazardous food items would not be tolerated under any circumstances and that indiscriminate actions against offenders would continue throughout the province.

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru directed authorities to take strict action against those jeopardizing public health. "No leniency will be shown towards individuals involved in such activities," Toru remarked.

APP/vak

