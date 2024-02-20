Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes Hundreds Of Liters Of Substandard Juice, Imposes Fines

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM

Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted a targeted inspection against adulteration in Peshawar which resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of hazardous cold drinks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted a targeted inspection against adulteration in Peshawar which resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of hazardous cold drinks.

The spokesperson for the Authority provided details of the operation, stating that the food safety team in Peshawar recently conducted a raid at the Motorway Toll Plaza and inspected vehicles transporting food and beverage items into Peshawar city.

During the inspection, the Food Safety team confiscated over 1200 liters of substandard juice from one vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was heavily fined, and further legal action will be taken under the Food Safety Act.

Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Shafiullah Khan has praised the success of the operation and urged all teams to escalate their efforts in combating the adulteration mafia across the province.

He stressed a zero-tolerance policy towards compromising health standards and promised stringent punitive measures against those involved in such activities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Vehicles Vehicle All From

Recent Stories

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection un ..

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat

2 minutes ago
 OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Bal ..

OGDCL accede to pay Rs 12.6 billion royalty to Balochistan government

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizw ..

Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership

6 minutes ago
 PSX gains 4.49 points

PSX gains 4.49 points

4 minutes ago
 Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

2 minutes ago
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade ..

Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations

12 minutes ago
 Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

29 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

44 minutes ago
 China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to ..

China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy

9 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar

9 minutes ago
 NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 k ..

NTDC installs 2nd 250MVA Auto Transformer at 220 kV Grid Station Ghakkar

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan