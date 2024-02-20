Food Authority Seizes Hundreds Of Liters Of Substandard Juice, Imposes Fines
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted a targeted inspection against adulteration in Peshawar which resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of hazardous cold drinks
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted a targeted inspection against adulteration in Peshawar which resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of hazardous cold drinks.
The spokesperson for the Authority provided details of the operation, stating that the food safety team in Peshawar recently conducted a raid at the Motorway Toll Plaza and inspected vehicles transporting food and beverage items into Peshawar city.
During the inspection, the Food Safety team confiscated over 1200 liters of substandard juice from one vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle was heavily fined, and further legal action will be taken under the Food Safety Act.
Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Shafiullah Khan has praised the success of the operation and urged all teams to escalate their efforts in combating the adulteration mafia across the province.
He stressed a zero-tolerance policy towards compromising health standards and promised stringent punitive measures against those involved in such activities.
