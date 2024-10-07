Food Authority seizes large quantity of substandard meat & honey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued its crackdown on businesses involved in adulteration and unhealthy food supply across the province.

The Authority informed on Monday that major operations were carried out in Peshawar and Lower Dir the other day, where the authorities recovered hundreds of kilograms of substandard meat, dead chickens, and fake honey. Legal action has been initiated against the involved, it said.

According to details released by the Food Authority spokesperson, food safety teams conducted inspections while setting checking points at the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, Ring Road, and near Haji Camp Bus Station. During these inspections, a vehicle arriving from Punjab was found carrying 300 kilograms of spoiled and unhealthy meat and liver, which was immediately disposed of on-site.

In another activity, based on a tip-off, the food safety team raided a shop in Peshawar's poultry market, where they seized over 300 kilograms of dead chickens, which were also destroyed on the spot.

In Lower Dir, according details, the food safety team inspected a hotel on Timergara Bypass. Inside the hotel, a room was being used to manufacture fake honey. The team seized over 200 kilograms of the fake product, which was confiscated by the food authority officials.

Giving details, the spokesperson also told that hefty fines were imposed on the owners, and further legal proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety Act.

Director General Food Authority, Wasif Saeed, lauded the food safety teams for their successful operations. He emphasized that strict action would be taken against those involved in the sale of substandard and hazardous

food items, with no leniency to be shown in such cases.