Food Authority Seizes Over 10,000 Kg Substandard Spices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA), during a raid in Hayatabad area on Tuesday, confiscated over 10,000 kg of adulterated and substandard spices from a production unit.

The unit was producing substandard spices unfit for human consumption. The action was taken on the directions of the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan, where a large quantity of unhealthy spices was seized, according to a statement issued by the KP FS&HFA.

During the inspection, The Food Safety team inspected various food production units in the area. According to the Food Safety Authority, the spices production unit was found in violation of Food Safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), while a range of ingredients, including expired spices, banned China Salt, and other elements were found on the premises for grinding purposes.

The Food Safety team sealed the premises over severe violations and imposed heavy fines on the culprits.

The statement further said that the Authority found the production unit very unhygienic. The factory was supplying unsafe spices to various snack-producing units.

The director general assured to take strict action against the culprits involved in such a heinous crime. He directed the field teams to regularly monitor spices production units along with other food-related businesses, so that safe and healthy food reaches the general public.

