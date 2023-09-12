Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes Over 3000 Kg Harmful Tea Leaves

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 09:22 PM

Food Safety and Halal Food Authority seized over 3,000 kilograms of substandard and harmful tea leaves during the raid on a local factory in Bashirabad

According to details, the food safety team in its ongoing campaign against food adulteration mafia handed over the seized substandard and harmful tea leaves to the authorities.

The food authorities said that the owner of the factory was arrested and legal proceedings were initiated with the seizure of the factory and machinery. Adulteration involving tea leaves, non-food grade color, used tea, and chemicals. The tea leaves were intended for supply to Punjab.

Director General of the Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that there is zero tolerance for counterfeiters and the adulteration mafia.

He said that strict action will be taken against those jeopardizing public health.

Punjab

