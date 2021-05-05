Food authority seizes over 500kg substandard bakery products

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday seized over 500 kilogram of substandard bakery products in district Abbotabad from various bakeries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) on Wednesday seized over 500 kilogram of substandard bakery products in district Abbotabad from various bakeries.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan. During which heavy fine was imposed against the owners, a bakery unit was sealed in the raid.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the hygiene situation in the production units of the bakeries was found to be very poor while substandard items were being used in the manufacture of the items.

A large quantity of counterfeit and unhealthy soft drinks and snacks were recovered during a road blockade in Hangu district.

While a bakery unit was also sealed for unhygienic condition, a total of 1,050 kg of substandard items were recovered and discarded during the operation.

Similarly, a number of food-related businesses were inspected in Lakki Marwat area where a bakery was sealed for poor hygienic condition.

In Upper Dir, around 300 kg of banned Choran was recovered from a shop, on which fine was imposed against the shopkeeper.

According to Food Safety Authority, various food-related businesses in Charsadda district were also inspected. During the operation, a large quantity of unhealthy ice cream was recovered from two ice cream factories and were sealed.