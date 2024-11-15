Food Authority Seizes Substandard Meat, Food Items In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority continued its crackdown on businesses involved in adulteration and unhealthy food supply in DIKhan
KP FS&HFA established various check points and checked the quality of food during inspection of various vehicles.
During these inspections, a vehicle arriving from Punjab was found carrying 90 kilograms of spoiled and unhealthy meat , which was immediately disposed of on-site.
FS&HFA also conducted raids on dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, milk shops, food and drink points in different localities.
The Authority’s team inspected various food items and checked these items at mobile laboratory on the spot besides sending some samples to the laboratory for further examination.
The owners were heavily fined in accordance with the Food Safety Act, and further action is being taken as per the Act.
The inspection teams also issued warning notices to several shopkeepers and bakery shops and warned that action would be taken against violators in line with prescribed laws.
