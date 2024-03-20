Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid in the Amankot area, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of substandard and harmful meat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday conducted a raid in the Amankot area, resulting in the seizure of a significant amount of substandard and harmful meat.

Legal action has been initiated against the owners, as the authority intensifies efforts to ensure food safety during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Mohammad Asif, food safety teams raided a warehouse in the Amankot area of Mingora, where defective and adulterated meat was confiscated. The authorities took immediate action by destroying the seized meat on the spot and imposing a heavy fine on the owner.

Further measures under the Food Safety Act are set to be taken against the owner.

Driven by the directives of the DG Food Authority and Deputy Commissioner Swat, food safety teams are vigilantly monitoring the markets, utilizing modern mobile food testing laboratories to ensure the supply of quality and safe food to the people in Swat. This proactive approach aims to curb adulteration and guarantee the availability of safe food products, especially as the community prepares for the observance of Ramadan.

