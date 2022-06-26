UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seizes Substandard Spices

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Food Authority seizes substandard spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid on a factory on Charsadda road area of Peshawar Sunday seized over 1500 kilograms of substandard and fake spices.

The unit was producing fake spices by mixing husk, non-food grade colour and used edible oil, said the Spokesman Qaiser Khan.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan. The Food Safety team during the raid has sealed the premises, while strict action will be taken against all those involved in the process.

The Director General appreciated the Food Safety team for identifying and sealing the fake spices unit.

He said"The crackdown against food adulteration will be further intensified in coming days. He asked general public to register their complaints on the toll free number of the Authority. "The Food Safety Authority also carried out inspection of various food related businesses in Laki Marwat, where over 100 liters of expired and substandard beverages were confiscated, and a shop was sealed. The Food Safety Authority with district administration Mardan inspected various fast food points, upon severe unhygienic conditions a number of units were sealed, while two persons were arrested.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Road Mardan Charsadda Sunday National University All

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

8 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

17 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.