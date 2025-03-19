Food Authority seizes tanker of chemical-contaminated milk in Hattar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety & Halal Food Authority conducted an operation during Sehri at Hattar Interchange, seizing a tanker filled with chemically adulterated milk being transported from Punjab.

The district administration on Wednesday said, thousands of liters of this contaminated milk was being supplied on a daily basis to various shops in Haripur.

Assistant Director Rukhsana Nawaz tested the milk at a lab, where it was confirmed to be substandard. The authorities immediately confiscated the milk and imposed a hefty fine.

Officials revealed that chemically mixed fake milk was being transported daily from various cities in Punjab via the motorway, mostly during late-night hours.

The Halal Food Authority assured the public that strict measures are being taken to curb the supply of adulterated milk in the region.