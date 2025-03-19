Open Menu

Food Authority Seizes Tanker Of Chemical-contaminated Milk In Hattar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Food Authority seizes tanker of chemical-contaminated milk in Hattar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety & Halal Food Authority conducted an operation during Sehri at Hattar Interchange, seizing a tanker filled with chemically adulterated milk being transported from Punjab.

The district administration on Wednesday said, thousands of liters of this contaminated milk was being supplied on a daily basis to various shops in Haripur.

Assistant Director Rukhsana Nawaz tested the milk at a lab, where it was confirmed to be substandard. The authorities immediately confiscated the milk and imposed a hefty fine.

Officials revealed that chemically mixed fake milk was being transported daily from various cities in Punjab via the motorway, mostly during late-night hours.

The Halal Food Authority assured the public that strict measures are being taken to curb the supply of adulterated milk in the region.

Recent Stories

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to ..

Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series

27 seconds ago
 MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for rec ..

MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery

15 minutes ago
 Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on count ..

Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy

17 minutes ago
 SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to driv ..

SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..

27 minutes ago
 FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on impo ..

FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..

28 minutes ago
 EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry

28 minutes ago
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union A ..

Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights

28 minutes ago
 Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 i ..

Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts

28 minutes ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..

28 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empo ..

Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce

28 minutes ago
 DP World expands electric freight operations at Je ..

DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port

29 minutes ago
 Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 networ ..

Emirates unveils 7 new destinations in A350 network expansion

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan