Food Authority seizes unhygienic drinks,substandard edible items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Wednesday seized over 4,000 liters of fake and unhygienic soft drinks and 1500 kilograms of substandard edible items during a massive crackdown against adulteration mafia in various districts of the province.

The operations were conducted on the direction of Director General KP FS&HFA Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The Food Safety Authority confiscated over 3000 liters of fake soft drinks from a warehouse in the Maneri area of Swabi during the raid the soft drink warehouse was sealed and a heavy fine was imposed against the culprits.

The food safety team also inspected various food-related businesses in Charsadda area where over 750 liters of substandard and expired cold drinks were recovered and a heavy fine was imposed against the owners.

Similarly, the food safety teams inspected various food outlets in the Abbottabad area, where more than 950 kgs of substandard and expired spices and sweets were recovered, many food outlets were sealed and heavy fine was imposed.

Peshawar team also carried out an inspection of various food outlets late night on the ring road area; during the process, three hotels were sealed owing to the severe unhygienic condition of the food processing area. While a number of others were served with improvement and warning notices.

According to Food Safety Authority, food-carrying vehicles were also inspected in Swat during which more than 60 kgs of dead chickens were recovered from a vehicle.

Similarly, one ice cream unit and a restaurant were sealed for the use of harmful chemicals and expired items. The food safety team also inspected various food outlets in district Dir, Laki Marwat and Haripur area during which a bakery unit and two shops were sealed for violations of KP FS&HFA SOPs.