Food Authority starts drive to control adulteration

KP Food Authority Swat team launched special food sampling test drive to control adulteration in edible items in the district. The Authority has started ten-day campaign to check the quality of food in rural and urban areas to control the substandard item

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : KP Food Authority Swat team launched special food sampling test drive to control adulteration in edible items in the district. The Authority has started ten-day campaign to check the quality of food in rural and urban areas to control the substandard items.

The team takes food samples and sends on daily basis to the country's most advanced and modern laboratories in order to ensure the best quality of items and eliminate the blending mafia. The Swat Food Authority's two teams are currently working and collecting sample in a scientific way.

In the first phase, samples of meat, milk, honey, tea, spices, oil, jaggery, bakery, flour and water are being taken because these items are used on daily basis and have direct impact on public health.