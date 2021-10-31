Food authority starts IEC campaign to ensure hygiene food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has decided to install Information, education and Communication (IEC) material in schools, various hotels, restaurants, dairy shops and other food related businesses including public places in order to create awareness among people regarding hygiene and quality food.

Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan while talking to APP on Sunday said the main aim of the IEC material distribution among the target places was to sensitize general public and food handlers related to provision of hygiene food practices, so that to promote safe food culture in the province.

DG Food Safety Authority said initially a total of 400 wall hangings, 400 standees, 200 panaflex boards and thousands of brochures would be distributed among the target community in Peshawar.

He said"The educational material will help the Authority to further spread awareness related to the SOPs of the Authority among food businesses; so that they can serve customers with safe and healthy food." Director General KP FS&HFA said the Authority would initially distribute the IEC material in district Peshawar; which would be later on extended to the rest of the province.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said keeping in view the burden of food-borne diseases on hospitals, the Authority would also approach various hospitals in the city for educating visiting masses.

He maintained that the awareness campaign in hospitals would educate people that little attention from their side towards selection of healthy food practices and following the basic hygiene principles could help them in achieving a healthy life.

Shahrukh Ali Khan said"The Authority is also in talk with Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit to provide space for IEC material in its terminals." He said"Thousands of passengers travel through BRT every day, this will help the Authority to spread the word and make people aware of the core functions of the KP FS&HFA."He said that apart from inspections and raids KP FS&HFA believes that a lot of reforms could be introduced in the food sector through the tool of awareness and negotiations. He said consistent efforts in the form of educating people would assist in mending public food handlers' behaviors in adopting a better and safe food culture.