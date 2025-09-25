Food Authority Takes Action Against Unsafe Meat In Muzaffargarh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Food Authority in Muzaffargarh has taken decisive action against unsafe meat on Thursday, destroying hundreds of kilos and registering a case against the supplier.
According to Food Authority spokesperson, a loader rickshaw full of unsafe meat was seized during an operation in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Kot Addu.
The Food Safety team, led by DG Food Authority South Punjab Muhammad Asim Javed, destroyed 250 kilos of meat deemed extremely harmful to human health by a veterinary doctor. A case has been registered against the supplier.
The DG has appealed to the public to report any instances of unsafe meat supply on 1223, emphasizing the importance of public participation in ensuring food safety.
APP/sbn/378
