Open Menu

Food Authority Takes Action Against Unsafe Meat In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Food authority takes action against unsafe meat in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Food Authority in Muzaffargarh has taken decisive action against unsafe meat on Thursday, destroying hundreds of kilos and registering a case against the supplier.

According to Food Authority spokesperson, a loader rickshaw full of unsafe meat was seized during an operation in Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed of Kot Addu.

The Food Safety team, led by DG Food Authority South Punjab Muhammad Asim Javed, destroyed 250 kilos of meat deemed extremely harmful to human health by a veterinary doctor. A case has been registered against the supplier.

The DG has appealed to the public to report any instances of unsafe meat supply on 1223, emphasizing the importance of public participation in ensuring food safety.

APP/sbn/378

Recent Stories

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs ..

Dubai named one of world’s top four FinTech hubs, driven by DIFC’s initiativ ..

22 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

37 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

53 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

1 hour ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

2 hours ago
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan