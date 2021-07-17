Food authority takes action on counterfeit beverages, adulterated milk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Saturday seized more than 4,000 liters of counterfeit beverages from a vehicle during a blockade at Charsadda Motorway Interchange and imposed heavy fines on the owners.

According to Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan, on the direction of Minister Food Atif Khan, operations are underway to ensure food quality in the province.

According to the Food Safety Authority, dozens of dead chickens were recovered from a vehicle during the blockade in Charsadda. During the inspection, milk samples were taken from several vehicles and tested on the spot and 45 liters of substandard milk was destroyed.

According to the Food Safety Authority, during the operation in College Town area of Kohat, a large quantity of counterfeit drinks were recovered from a shop, on which the concerned shop was sealed and heavy fines were imposed on the owners.

Similarly, on two complaints received from the Complaints Cell, one fast food point was heavily fined for poor hygiene, while the other complaint was sent to food analysis labs for lab tests with samples of jaggery from different shops.

During the inspection in Haripur, milk samples were tested on the spot, 600 liters of adulterated milk was destroyed on the spot and four shops were sealed and heavy fines were imposed.

According to the Food Authority, food-related businesses were also inspected in Taro and Pabbi areas of Nowshera. More than 500 liters of substandard beverages were seized and destroyed during the operation, while heavy fines were imposed on the owners. During the inspection, notices were issued to several businesses for improvement.