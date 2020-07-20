UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Takes Action Over Substandard Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur region has taken action against the shopkeepers involved in selling out substandard food items.

A spokesman for the authority said here that on the directions of the Punjab government, special team of Punjab Food Authority conducted raids at several food points in markets, bazaars and plazas where shopkeepers were imposed fine over sale of substandard food items.

The team sealed off shops including color and chemical store, a general store for selling out fake beverages in the name of international brand, and two sweets shops for making sweets with substandard food colors.

The teams disposed off fake and substandard juice packets, cold drinks and other food items. Fifty-two units were issued warning letters for not maintaining cleanliness at their points. The shopkeepers were also imposed fine worth Rs 6,000.

