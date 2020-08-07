UrduPoint.com
Food Authority Takes Action Over Substandard Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

Food Authority takes action over substandard food

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority has taken action against bakeries, milk sale points and shopkeepers in several areas over sale of substandard food.

Food Safety Teams of Punjab Food Authority under the supervision of the Director (Operations), Aataul Haque Khokhar inspected bakeries, sweet shops, milk sale and other food points in several areas.

The teams imposed fine worth Rs 42,000 against nine shopkeepers, sealed off four food points and disposed of 250 liters milk and 80 liters soft drinks.

The teams inspected 99 food points and issued warning notices to 76 of them. Khokhar said that no compromise would be made on the sale of substandard food. He said that Punjab Food Authority would continue its campaign against sale of fake food items.

More Stories From Pakistan

