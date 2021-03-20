Food authority team recovers body of dead animal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Saturday during operation on Ring Road area recovered a dead animal from a vehicle which was being supplied to the market after being slaughtered and arrested the dealer.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The DG Food Safety Authority said that an FIR would be registered against the person involved in the incident.

According to the Food Safety Authority, operations were also carried out against the mafia in other districts of the province.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the food safety team inspected various food-related shops, sealed two hotels for violating hygiene norms during the operation, while several others were issued notices for improvement.