UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Food Authority Team Recovers Body Of Dead Animal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Food authority team recovers body of dead animal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFSA) Saturday during operation on Ring Road area recovered a dead animal from a vehicle which was being supplied to the market after being slaughtered and arrested the dealer.

The operation was carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

The DG Food Safety Authority said that an FIR would be registered against the person involved in the incident.

According to the Food Safety Authority, operations were also carried out against the mafia in other districts of the province.

In Dera Ismail Khan, the food safety team inspected various food-related shops, sealed two hotels for violating hygiene norms during the operation, while several others were issued notices for improvement.

Related Topics

Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan FIR Market From

Recent Stories

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

25 minutes ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

42 minutes ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

40 minutes ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

40 minutes ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Resolution infused new passion into strug ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.