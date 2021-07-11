Food authority to check unhygienic edibles at tourist sites

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) Shahrukh Ali Khan Sunday said the authority had deputed special teams at tourist sites of the province to keep check on the quality of food products.

He expressed these views during his visit to Kalam for inspecting field activities of the authority.

According to DG KP FS&HFA , special teams have been formulated for various tourists spots in the province on the special instruction of Minister Food Atif Khan.

Accompanied by the technical team, the DG visited Kalam Bazaar, Osho and Mahudand area and inspected various food outlets.

He reviewed, and appreciated the performance of the Food Safety Authority teams in Kalam and directed them to extend their operations to other tourist destinations in Swat.

Shah Rukh Ali Khan, along with Deputy Director Malakand Division Asad Qasim, inspected various food-related businesses, and met with tourists, locals and media representatives. The tourists appreciated the steps taken by the food safety authority to ensure the quality of food.

The business community and local traders assured the DG of their full cooperation in achieving the mission of provision of safe food to the people.

The KP FS&HFA team during the inspection sealed off a number of restaurants and fined several for violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the authority. During the inspection, large quantity of banned items were also recovered from several general stores and confiscated.

Appreciating the performance of the field teams on the occasion, the DG said that the authority had taken various steps for ensuring safe and healthy food provide to the tourists visiting the spots of the province. Special teams had been deputed at various places, he said, adding that a call center 0800-37432 had been set up for timely redressal of public grievances, on which citizens could register their complaints.

According to the Food Safety Authority, various hotels, dairy shops and fast points were also inspected in Galyat. During the operation, 150 litres of substandard milk was discarded for water adulteration.