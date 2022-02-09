UrduPoint.com

Food Authority To Start Crackdown Against Junk Food In Premises Of Schools, Colleges

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Food Authority to start crackdown against junk food in premises of schools, colleges

Secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday directed Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to start a crackdown against fake and unhealthy beverages, substandard snacks and other junk food in the premises of schools, colleges and universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Captain (R) Mushtaq Ahmad Wednesday directed Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to start a crackdown against fake and unhealthy beverages, substandard snacks and other junk food in the premises of schools, colleges and universities.

He issued these directions while presiding over a review meeting on the performance of KP Food Safety Authority.

Secretary Food said the substandard and unhealthy food can cause serious health issues to the students.

He commended Authority's efforts for the provision of safe and quality food to the people and said to set a high standard in the food sector of the province there is a lot of space for improvement.

He directed the Food Safety Authority to further expedite the inspection of food outlets to ensure the quality food items to the people.

Secretary Food Department Mushtaq Ahmad said the Authority should provide special focus on the availability of safe and nutritious milk to the people, for which the food safety team should start checking the milk carrying container entering various cities.

He said the sample of milk should be tested on spot and in case of adulteration strict action should be taken against all those responsible. He maintained the quality of food should also be ensured in restaurants and hotels in the city.

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Shahrukkh Ali Khan apprised the Secretary of Food on various steps taken for ensuring quality food to the people. He said that the Authority is working on enhancing the capacity of the Food Testing Laboratories in the province, and seven mobile food testing laboratories are already established for the purpose, which would be made operational soon in seven divisional headquarters. He added that work is also in progress on a state-of-the-art laboratory in Peshawar.

The Director-General Food Safety Authority said that the Authority is also working on the establishment of training schools in the province, where the food handlers will be trained on food, premises and personnel hygiene. He said in the first phase three training schools will be established in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mobile Mardan Progress All

Recent Stories

FM underlines importance of Pak-Chad ties

FM underlines importance of Pak-Chad ties

1 minute ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parliamentarian in dual nationality ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, Brazil to Hold 2+2 Meeting on February 16 ..

Russia, Brazil to Hold 2+2 Meeting on February 16 - Russian Foreign Ministry

1 minute ago
 Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Mini ..

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Minister as Military Adviser

1 minute ago
 President for further simplifying registration pro ..

President for further simplifying registration procedure for foreign companies

4 minutes ago
 Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information D ..

Coordination among NADR, Local Govt. Information Dept urged for succession certi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>