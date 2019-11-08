Food Authority wasted 3000 litres adulterated milk, 16,000 KG food items

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in a mega crackdown against adulteration Friday discarded 3000 litres adulterated milk and 16000 KG other Food Items.

Director General KP Food Authority Sohail Khan said that mega drive against adulterators would last for the month of November. He furthered that all teams across the province are standby and intelligence-based operations are planned to cope with adulteration in food items.

While giving details of the crackdown director operations Dr. Azmat Wazir revealed that vigilance cells being created at every divisional office level and teams are operating on weekends even.

He said that more than six hundred inspections are being carried out including general stores, factories, bakers, restaurants and all other food outlets.

While concluding first day crackdown figures Dr. Azmat Wazir maintained that twenty-eight food outlets including four bakers were sealed while more than twelve adulterators were arrested in different operations across the province.

"Operation Zarb-e-Milawat is an initiative on the special directives of chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said and added that under this crackdown teams are focused to eliminate all kind of adulteration in food items. We request general public to share information with our teams to carry out successful operations to expel adulterators from the province" he added.

