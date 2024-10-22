Open Menu

Food Authority’s Seven-day Free Mobile Food Testing Campaign Ends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A seven-day free mobile food testing campaign launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has ended across the province wherein 848 free tests of different edible products were conducted.

According to the spokesperson of the food authority, during the campaign, samples of milk, water, oil and ghee, spices, vinegar, tea leaves, salt, and beverages were tested free of charge, adding that the campaign was launched in all divisions of the province.

He said that a total 848 samples were tested including 332 samples of milk, 156 water, 30 beverages, 49 spices, 78 each of tea, oil, and ghee, and 22 of salt.

The authority found 664 samples satisfactory and 184 substandard.

The official said that 255 samples were taken from Peshawar division, 121 Mardan, 81 Bannu, 63 DI Khan, 55 Kohat, 110 Hazara, and 163 from Malakand division.

The Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that several steps were underway to improve the quality of food supply to consumers and announce more crackdowns against adulteration and testing campaigns regarding food safety.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Mobile Oil Kohat Mardan Malakand All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

3 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

14 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

15 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

15 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

15 hours ago
Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

14 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

15 hours ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

15 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

15 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

14 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan