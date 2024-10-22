Food authority’s seven-day free mobile food testing campaign ends

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A seven-day free mobile food testing campaign launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has ended across the province wherein 848 free tests of different edible products were conducted.

According to the spokesperson of the food authority, during the campaign, samples of milk, water, oil and ghee, spices, vinegar, tea leaves, salt, and beverages were tested free of charge, adding that the campaign was launched in all divisions of the province.

He said that a total 848 samples were tested including 332 samples of milk, 156 water, 30 beverages, 49 spices, 78 each of tea, oil, and ghee, and 22 of salt.

The authority found 664 samples satisfactory and 184 substandard.

The official said that 255 samples were taken from Peshawar division, 121 Mardan, 81 Bannu, 63 DI Khan, 55 Kohat, 110 Hazara, and 163 from Malakand division.

The Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that several steps were underway to improve the quality of food supply to consumers and announce more crackdowns against adulteration and testing campaigns regarding food safety.