Food Authority’s Seven-day Free Mobile Food Testing Campaign Ends
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A seven-day free mobile food testing campaign launched by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has ended across the province wherein 848 free tests of different edible products were conducted.
According to the spokesperson of the food authority, during the campaign, samples of milk, water, oil and ghee, spices, vinegar, tea leaves, salt, and beverages were tested free of charge, adding that the campaign was launched in all divisions of the province.
He said that a total 848 samples were tested including 332 samples of milk, 156 water, 30 beverages, 49 spices, 78 each of tea, oil, and ghee, and 22 of salt.
The authority found 664 samples satisfactory and 184 substandard.
The official said that 255 samples were taken from Peshawar division, 121 Mardan, 81 Bannu, 63 DI Khan, 55 Kohat, 110 Hazara, and 163 from Malakand division.
The Director General Food Authority Wasif Saeed said that several steps were underway to improve the quality of food supply to consumers and announce more crackdowns against adulteration and testing campaigns regarding food safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person
Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning
IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge
ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HERA imposes ban on MBBS admissions at Jinnah Medical College due to regulatory violations11 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for foiling smuggling of Indian narcotics pills, drugs11 minutes ago
-
RPO promotes 11 police officials as SI22 minutes ago
-
Steps underway to provide maximum compensation to sugarcane farmers52 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram chairs meeting to addresses unannounced load shedding1 hour ago
-
PED issues TORs in second phase for awarding 4453 schools on contract11 hours ago
-
PLRA to launch online pilot project in four countries11 hours ago
-
NA speaker constitutes 12-member Special Committee to nominate next CJP11 hours ago
-
Arts Council to host study session on poetry book on Oct 2412 hours ago
-
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at next meeting14 hours ago
-
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable15 hours ago
-
IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person15 hours ago