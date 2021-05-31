UrduPoint.com
Food Basket Counters To Be Set Up In Rawalpindi Division

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:35 PM

Food Basket counters to be set up in Rawalpindi division

The Administration of Rawalpindi Division in its effort to provide daily use items to the people at affordable rates, would set up food basket counters in different localities of the division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Administration of Rawalpindi Division in its effort to provide daily use items to the people at affordable rates, would set up food basket counters in different localities of the division.

The decision was made during a meeting of the price Control Committee here on Monday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the district commissioners to identify the locations and submit a report within a week for setting up food basket counters in all tehsils of the division.

Gulzar said the main objective of establishing counters was to supply essential food items to the residents lesser than the government notified rates at their doorstep.

He informed that the government had already set up 38 sahulat bazaars in the division to provide maximum relief to the deserving people.

More Stories From Pakistan

