Food, Blankets Provided To 839 Homeless People At KP Shelter Homes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, a total of 839 homeless people were shifted to 75 shelter homes on Thursday last, who were provided free food and blankets to protect them from harsh cold weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, a total of 839 homeless people were shifted to 75 shelter homes on Thursday last, who were provided free food and blankets to protect them from harsh cold weather.

Officials in Social Welfare Department told APP on Friday that shifting of homeless and poor people to shelter homes continued across the province where 839 poor people were shifted to 75 established and temporary shelter homes.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the districts administration to provide food, blankets and others necessary facilities to poor people during their stay at shelter homes. In addition to free food and blankets, healthcare and transport facilities were also provided to the deserving people. These shelters homes can accommodate around 2154 people.

As many as 22 homeless people were provided food and accommodation in shelters homes at Abbottabad, 19 in Bajaur, 22 in Bannu, 30 in Batagram, 173 in Buner, 44 in Charsadda, 12 in Chitral Lower, one in Chitral Upper, 180 in DI Khan, 57 in Dir Lower, 10 in Dir Upper, 100 in Hangu, seven in Haripur and 19 in Karak districts.

Similarly, a total of 45 poor people were provided accommodation and food in shelter homes at Khyber tribal district, 15 in Kohat, 13 in Lower Kohistan, 25 each in Upper Kohistan and Kolai Palas, nine in Kurram, 20 in Lakki Marwat, 26 in Mardan, 35 in Mohmand, 41 in Nowshera, 240 in Peshawar, 40 in Shangla, 127 in Swabi, 14 in Swat and four in Tank district.

On December 14, 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a state-of-the art shelter home for homeless in Peshawar.

As per PM's directives, the provincial government had set up shelter homes near bus stops besides on Charsadda, Kohat Roads and Haji Camps in Peshawar. Facilities including transport, health care, blankets and meals are being provided besides uninterrupted electricity supply to shelter less people in the shelter homes.

