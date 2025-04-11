Open Menu

Food Business Operators, Fined For Selling Substandard Edibles In Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Food business operators, fined for selling substandard edibles in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority District Mirpur continued its crackdown against the restaurants and fast food outlets involved in the delivery of substandard cooked edibles to the consumers, it was officially said.

"The phased operations continued by the team led by District Food Controller/Food Safety Officer Imtiaz Hussain Lal, along with Divisional Lab Analyst Muhammad Jalil and supporting staffers, who carried out the stringent operation on Thursday and imposed a total fine of Rs. 1.75 lakh against various food business operators, hotels, milk and curd shops, and a flavoured drink manufacturing factory for not implementing the set standing instructions.

Spokesperson of the district authorities Javed Malik told APP that the food safety officer has warned that all food business operators should bring their businesses under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority Act 2017 and Pure Food Regulations 2019 to avert strict disciplinary action in case of non-implementation of the standing instructions.

"No one will be allowed to play with the precious lives of the masses," Malik declared.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan