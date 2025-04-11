Food business operators, fined for selling substandard edibles in Mirpur

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority District Mirpur continued its crackdown against the restaurants and fast food outlets involved in the delivery of substandard cooked edibles to the consumers, it was officially said.

"The phased operations continued by the team led by District Food Controller/Food Safety Officer Imtiaz Hussain Lal, along with Divisional Lab Analyst Muhammad Jalil and supporting staffers, who carried out the stringent operation on Thursday and imposed a total fine of Rs. 1.75 lakh against various food business operators, hotels, milk and curd shops, and a flavoured drink manufacturing factory for not implementing the set standing instructions.

Spokesperson of the district authorities Javed Malik told APP that the food safety officer has warned that all food business operators should bring their businesses under the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Food Authority Act 2017 and Pure Food Regulations 2019 to avert strict disciplinary action in case of non-implementation of the standing instructions.

"No one will be allowed to play with the precious lives of the masses," Malik declared.

