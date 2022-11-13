Food business operators required to get license from SFA: DG Imran Bhatti

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imran Bhatti has asked all food business operators across the province to get business license from Sindh Food Authority.

He said, "According to Sindh Food Authority Act 2016, all food business operators including restaurants, dairy business, manufacturers, engage in production, food caterers, cold storages, pakwan centres, marriage halls, hotels, ice factories and so on were required to get business license from the Authority and if they fail to do so, action will be taken against them," said a communique here on Sunday.

Imran Bhatti further said that SFA was committed to implementing hygiene principles in the society so that the people might get pure eating materials.