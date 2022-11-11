Food Businesses Operators asked to obtain license from Sindh Food Authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imran Bhatti has directed all Food Businesses Operators (FBOs) across Sindh to take business license from SFA.

He said according to the Sindh Food Authority Act 2016, all food business operators including restaurants, dairy businesses, manufacturers and producers of food items, food caterers, cold storage, culinary centers, wedding halls, hotels and ice factories must obtain business license from SFA, said a statement.

If they do not obtain the business license, they will be dealt with according to law, he said.

DG SFA Imran Bhatti said Sindh Food Authority was committed to implement hygiene rules across the province so that people can get adulterated food.