UrduPoint.com

Food Chain Penalised Over Poor Hygienic Standards

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Food chain penalised over poor hygienic standards

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named 'Ready to Cook' while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named 'Ready to Cook' while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town.

The DG said, the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ready-to-cook paratha and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority's instructions.

While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team.

He further said a complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) had already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab. The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said.

DG PFA emphasised that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of ready-to-eat products or fast food. He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Fine National University Industry

Recent Stories

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf ..

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter Club Golf Championship ..

29 seconds ago
 Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious ..

Rivers Kabul, Swat, Indus continue to flow furious: FFC

31 seconds ago
 Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Bec ..

Serbia Cancels September EuroPride in Belgrade Because of Kosovo Crisis - Presid ..

32 seconds ago
 Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator ..

Fresh shelling at Ukraine power plant as operator warns of radiation risk

34 seconds ago
 Over Rs 4b distributed among 190, 326 families und ..

Over Rs 4b distributed among 190, 326 families under BISP's Flood Relief Cash

3 minutes ago
 No flood threat in Sargodha division: commissioner ..

No flood threat in Sargodha division: commissioner

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.