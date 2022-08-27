Food chain penalised over poor hygienic standards

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named 'Ready to Cook' while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named 'Ready to Cook' while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town.

The DG said, the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ready-to-cook paratha and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority's instructions.

While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team.

He further said a complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) had already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab. The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said.

DG PFA emphasised that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of ready-to-eat products or fast food. He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.