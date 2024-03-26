Open Menu

Food Chains Offering Special Iftar Buffets To Attract Customers

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Food chains offering special iftar buffets to attract customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Several food outlets in capital city are offering mouth-watering iftar menus and buffets ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 2,000 per head during the holy month of Ramazan.

The majority families prefer breaking fast at home. However, most of the fast food chains attempt to attract customers during Ramazan by offering special Iftar buffets with special discounts.

The trend of buffet iftar has also created an environment of competitions among popular food outlets in the capital city. Number of food outlets claimed that they slashed their prices specially during holy month of Ramazan.

The fast food outlets, which have delivery service year-around, offer deliveries during Ramadan from 6 pm to dawn without any additional charges.

Isma Khan, a resident of F-6, said that they love to have iftar outside with the family once a week, however she said her family always prefer fresh and home-cooked food to avoid health complications. “I prefer the food I cook myself. No way will there be fast-food unless the kids are insisting,” she added.

“My kids and I avoid fast-food during Ramazan as the meal because it will be full of fat and that is not good at all for our health,” said another resident of F-10, Syed Farhan, adding that “I don’t prefer iftar outside unless there is a family gathering,”.

Related Topics

National University Family All From Fat Ramadan Love

Recent Stories

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

8 minutes ago
 PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

34 minutes ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

2 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

2 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incide ..

Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala ..

Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

15 hours ago
 Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar Dist ..

Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District

15 hours ago
 Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight ..

Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan