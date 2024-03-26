Food Chains Offering Special Iftar Buffets To Attract Customers
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Several food outlets in capital city are offering mouth-watering iftar menus and buffets ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 2,000 per head during the holy month of Ramazan.
The majority families prefer breaking fast at home. However, most of the fast food chains attempt to attract customers during Ramazan by offering special Iftar buffets with special discounts.
The trend of buffet iftar has also created an environment of competitions among popular food outlets in the capital city. Number of food outlets claimed that they slashed their prices specially during holy month of Ramazan.
The fast food outlets, which have delivery service year-around, offer deliveries during Ramadan from 6 pm to dawn without any additional charges.
Isma Khan, a resident of F-6, said that they love to have iftar outside with the family once a week, however she said her family always prefer fresh and home-cooked food to avoid health complications. “I prefer the food I cook myself. No way will there be fast-food unless the kids are insisting,” she added.
“My kids and I avoid fast-food during Ramazan as the meal because it will be full of fat and that is not good at all for our health,” said another resident of F-10, Syed Farhan, adding that “I don’t prefer iftar outside unless there is a family gathering,”.
Recent Stories
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachers manhandled four officials2 minutes ago
-
Prova police arrest wanted criminal in theft cases2 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm expected across country from March 27-31:PMD12 minutes ago
-
President lauds valour of security forces for foiling Turbat terror attack22 minutes ago
-
GB Freelancers Association concluded four day “GBFA Freelancing Bootcamp Baltistan"42 minutes ago
-
Man convicted for solemnizing second marriage without first wife's consent42 minutes ago
-
Saylani Welfare Trust to hold `Grand Dastarkhawan’ for iftari of 3000 deserving faithful42 minutes ago
-
Shaza, AdVentures delegation held constructive meeting42 minutes ago
-
Anti-kite flying walk organised in Muzaffargarh42 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar launches student services center to enhance support facilities1 hour ago
-
President summons NA session on April 11 hour ago
-
Seven shops sealed over encroachment:1 hour ago