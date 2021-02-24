UrduPoint.com
Food, Cleanliness In Central Jail Timerghara Inspected

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Capt (R), Aun Haider Gondal here Wednesday inspected food and cleanliness in district jail Timergara.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir (Lower), Assistant Commissioner Capt (R) Aun Haider Gondal along with Superintendent District Jail, Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Headquarters and DSP Elite paid visit to various external response security posts around District Jail Timergara to ensure maximum security of the prison.

They also checked quality and weight of different food items inside the jail and Ghawar Kali bazar and dealt the violators under the law.

