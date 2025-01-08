Food Commodities Inspected At Tank Bazaar
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking effective steps to ensure availability of quality food items at affordable prices.
As part of efforts, district food controller Aman Khan paid a surprise visit to the main bazaar and inspected food items at various grocery and food shops.
According to the district administration, he checked the prices and weights of various food items and ensured that price lists were prominently displayed.
During inspection, one shopkeeper was fined for profiteering due to overpricing while other shopkeepers were given instructions to comply with prescribed standards and rules.
The District Food Controller Aman Khan emphasized that such inspections will continue to ensure that the public had access to quality food items at fair prices.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food commodities inspected at Tank bazaar3 minutes ago
-
DC Dera for prompt resolution of public grievances12 minutes ago
-
PFA checks 16,326 food points in 202413 minutes ago
-
'Dialogue with PTI to remain unbroken', Senator Irfan assures22 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 65 kg drugs in eight operations23 minutes ago
-
Railways leases 14,893 acres of land through open competition32 minutes ago
-
Two killed, lady DEO injured in Lakki accident32 minutes ago
-
IKD Hayatabad treats 149893 patients in 202432 minutes ago
-
Children fight sparks family feud,leaving seven injured42 minutes ago
-
Around 382,118 job seekers registered with OEC52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi1 hour ago
-
Students among 2 killed, 10 injured in Jhang1 hour ago