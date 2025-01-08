Open Menu

Food Commodities Inspected At Tank Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 01:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking effective steps to ensure availability of quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of efforts, district food controller Aman Khan paid a surprise visit to the main bazaar and inspected food items at various grocery and food shops.

According to the district administration, he checked the prices and weights of various food items and ensured that price lists were prominently displayed.

During inspection, one shopkeeper was fined for profiteering due to overpricing while other shopkeepers were given instructions to comply with prescribed standards and rules.

The District Food Controller Aman Khan emphasized that such inspections will continue to ensure that the public had access to quality food items at fair prices.

