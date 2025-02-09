Food Commodities' Quality, Prices Inspected
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 04:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking steps to extend relief to citizens by ensuring availability of edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.
As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Saif Ullah Jan here on Sunday made a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked essential commodities at various shops.
The inspection was carried out under the directives of the provincial government, during which the prices and weights of different items were checked at 15 shops.
The ADC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists prominently and asked them to sell commodities at the officially prescribed prices.
He also instructed them to avoid malpractices such as overcharging and artificial shortage etc.
Several shopkeepers were given warnings and instructed to make necessary improvements regarding prices and weights.
