Food competition held at TDCP-ITHM

A grand food competition was held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab's Institute of Tourism Hotel Management (ITHM) in connection with International Chef Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A grand food competition was held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab's Institute of Tourism Hotel Management (ITHM) in connection with International Chef Day.

The event was attended by TDCP Operations General Manager Waheed Arjumand Zia, Admin General Manager Syed Sajid Tirmzi along with other officials from the department, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Chefs from seven different colleges participated in the competition.

Participants showcased a variety of dishes, including trifle, biryani, karahi, Asian salad, continental food, desserts, egg fried rice and etc.

The judges appreciated the skills of chefs in terms of taste and presentation.

On this occasion, TDCP Operations General Manager Waheed Arjumand Zia said that all the chefs prepared delicious dishes with beautiful presentation successfully capturing the judges' attention.

Such competitions help boost self-confidence of students and provide them opportunities to express their skills.

At the end of the event participants were given certificates of appreciation.