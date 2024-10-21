Open Menu

Food Competition Held At TDCP-ITHM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Food competition held at TDCP-ITHM

A grand food competition was held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab's Institute of Tourism Hotel Management (ITHM) in connection with International Chef Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A grand food competition was held at Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab's Institute of Tourism Hotel Management (ITHM) in connection with International Chef Day.

The event was attended by TDCP Operations General Manager Waheed Arjumand Zia, Admin General Manager Syed Sajid Tirmzi along with other officials from the department, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Chefs from seven different colleges participated in the competition.

Participants showcased a variety of dishes, including trifle, biryani, karahi, Asian salad, continental food, desserts, egg fried rice and etc.

The judges appreciated the skills of chefs in terms of taste and presentation.

On this occasion, TDCP Operations General Manager Waheed Arjumand Zia said that all the chefs prepared delicious dishes with beautiful presentation successfully capturing the judges' attention.

Such competitions help boost self-confidence of students and provide them opportunities to express their skills.

At the end of the event participants were given certificates of appreciation.

Related Topics

Punjab Hotel Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

6 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

6 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

6 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

6 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

6 minutes ago
Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

6 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

6 minutes ago
 PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical che ..

PTI chief seeks court nod for personal medical check-up

6 minutes ago
 KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

KP govt introduces DDAC Amendment Bill in PA

12 minutes ago
 ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize ..

ICT Police nab female suspect in fraud Case, seize gold

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan