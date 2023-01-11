Food Controller inspects flour mills

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) ::District food Controller Kohat Aftab Umar khan here on Wednesday inspected flour mills to ensure transparent and sufficient distribution of government-subsidized flour (Atta) of good quality to the public.

The Food Controller inspected the quality and record of the government-subsidized flour and issued instructions on the spot to the flour mills' owners to ensure a smooth supply of Atta. He warned that those violating the orders would face legal action.